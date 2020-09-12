Jets sign Mike White to serve as backup, promote Josh Adams, Josh Malone

Getty Images

The Jets won’t have Joe Flacco as Sam Darnold‘s backup. They already had ruled out the veteran quarterback, who is working his way back from a neck injury, for the season opener.

They signed Mike White to the active roster Saturday to play that role Sunday. The Jets chose White over David Fales, who also is on the practice squad.

The team also elevated running back Josh Adams and receiver Josh Malone from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game at Buffalo.

White spent the majority of last season on the Jets’ practice squad. He signed a futures deal Dec. 30.

The Cowboys drafted White in the fifth round of the 2018 draft out of Western Kentucky. He threw for 8,540 yards, 61 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in his college career.

White was among the Jets’ final cuts and then signed to the Jets’ practice squad the next day.

Adams originally joined the Jets’ practice squad on Sept. 1, 2019, after spending 2018 with the Eagles. A Notre Dame product who went undrafted, Adams appeared in three games for the Jets last season.

He was among the Jets’ final cuts this year before signing with the team’s practice squad the next day.

Malone first signed with the Jets’ practice squad Sept. 4, 2019. He earned a promotion to the active roster Dec. 19.

Malone entered the league as a fourth-round choice of the Bengals in 2017. He made seven receptions for 75 yards and a touchdown with Cincinnati.

Malone was among the Jets’ final cuts this year and then signed with their practice squad a day later.