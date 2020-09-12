Matt Nagy, Ryan Pace kick off season by giving Air Jordans to Bears players, coaches, staff

Getty Images

The Bears hope it’s anything but The Last Dance this season. But that hasn’t stopped coach Matt Nagy and G.M. Ryan Pace from paying homage to the Bulls of yesteryear as the Bears get 2020 rolling.

As explained by Larry Mayer of the team’s official website, Nagy and Pace gave all players, coaches, and staff members a pair of Air Jordans before the team headed to Detroit to start the season against the Lions.

“Our players are great,” Nagy said, via Mayer. “They are why we do things like this because our culture is so important to us. They were surprised and excited. It was important to Ryan and I to include every single player, but also every coach and every staff member because we are a team and a family. All of us. We do this together.”

Recipients of the shoes included owner Virginia McCaskey and chairman George H. McCaskey.