Mike Evans upgraded to questionable

Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans apparently woke up with his hamstring feeling better than yesterday.

The Bucs announced that Evans has been upgraded to questionable on their injury report. Yesterday he was listed as doubtful.

Either way, Bucs coach Bruce Arians has said all week that he considers Evans a game-time decision and likely won’t know for sure whether Evans is playing until it’s time to turn in the list of inactives.

Tomorrow’s Bucs-Saints game is one of the marquee matchups of Week One, with Tom Brady making his debut as a Buccaneer. The Bucs’ chances will be better if Brady can have his No. 1 wide receiver in the fold, and today’s declaration has to be viewed as good news.