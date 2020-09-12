NFL still plans to play in California, despite air quality concerns

Getty Images

Despite raging wildfires leading to poor air quality, the NFL still plans to play two games in California on Sunday.

The league is continuing to monitor the situation but currently still expects to be able to play the Cardinals-49ers game in Santa Clara on Sunday afternoon and the Cowboys-Rams game in Inglewood at night.

Santa Clara currently has an air quality index of 186 and Inglewood currently has an AQI of 159, both of which are considered unhealthy.

The NFL has moved a game because of wildfires before, when a San Diego Chargers game moved to Arizona. But in that case the Chargers’ stadium and parking lot were being used for evacuees and rescue workers. That’s not an issue for the 49ers’ and Rams’ stadiums, and so it appears the games will go on.