Packers sign Krys Barnes to active roster, promote Tipa Galeai, John Lovett

USA TODAY Sports

The Packers signed linebacker Krys Barnes to the active roster from the practice squad, the team announced Saturday. Barnes fills the open spot on the 53-player roster.

The Packers also elevated linebacker Tipa Galeai and tight end John Lovett from the practice squad to the active roster.

Barnes originally signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent on April 30. He was part of the team’s final roster cuts but signed with the practice squad earlier this week.

Barnes appeared in 43 games with UCLA, making 31 starts in his four seasons. He recorded 212 tackles, 21 tackles for a loss, five sacks, a forced fumble, two interceptions and 15 passes defensed.

Galeai originally signed with Green Bay as an undrafted free agent on April 30. He played two seasons at TCU and two at Utah State in his college career.

The Packers claimed Lovett off waivers from the Chiefs on Aug. 5. He spent last season on injured reserve with Kansas City after signing as an undrafted rookie out of Princeton on May 6, 2019.