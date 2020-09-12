Patriots will let Nick Folk kick for Week One

Getty Images

For Week One, Nick Folk won the Water Pik.

The Patriots have promoted Folk to the active roster from the practice squad, making him the kicker for the opener against the Dolphins.

The Patriots can then send Folk back to the practice squad and promote Folk for Justin Rohrwasser for next Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.

Any player can be promoted and demoted twice before having to pass through waivers or, in the case of a veteran like Folk, released and re-signed.

The Patriots also elevated defensive tackle Xavier Williams from the practice squad and placed receiver/punt returner Gunner Olszewski on injured reserve. He’ll be required to miss at least three weeks under the 2020 COVID-19 roster flexibility rules.