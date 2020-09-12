Rams announce three-year extension for Cooper Kupp

Getty Images

The Rams and wide receiver Cooper Kupp have agreed to a three-year contract extension.

Rams coach Sean McVay said this week that he expected a deal to get done with Kupp, and on Saturday the two sides made it official with an announcement that Kupp has signed.

Kupp has spent his entire career with the Rams, who selected him in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft. Last year was his best season statistically, with 94 caches for 1,161 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Kupp was heading into the final year of his rookie contract and was slated to make a $2.1 million base salary this season. He’ll now make significantly more than that and have some security going forward.