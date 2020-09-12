Saints, Alvin Kamara tie the knot

Getty Images

The deal is done. With just a few days to spare.

Per a league source, the Saints and running back Alvin Kamara have reached agreement on a five-year, $75 million extension. The deal includes $34.333 million in injury guarantees. Of that amount, more than $30 million is guaranteed for skill, injury, and cap at signing.

The contracts was reached just four days before the start of the regular season, with the Saints hosting the Buccaneers.

The new-money average of $15 million on Kamara’s contract ties him at No. 2 for all running backs, behind Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey at $16 million per year and even with Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Kamara also gets a $15 million signing bonus, all of which will be paid out in 2020. McCaffrey receives $7.5 million of his signing bonus in 2020, another $7.5 million in 2021, and the balance in 2022.

Kamara’s cash flow through two years is $27.2 million, just behind Bengals running back Joe Mixon’s $27.517 million but in excess of Titans running back Derrick Henry’s $25.5 million.

Over three years, Kamara gets $38.2 million, Mixon gets $37.616 million, and Henry receives $37.5 million.