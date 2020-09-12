Seahawks elevate Chad Wheeler from practice squad

Getty Images

The Seahawks activated offensive tackle Chad Wheeler from the practice squad Saturday, the team announced.

They needed depth at the position with Cedric Ogbuehi ruled out and Jamarco Jones listed as questionable. Jones was given a designation Saturday after missing practice Thursday and Friday with an illness.

Ogbuehi has a pectoral injury that will keep him sidelined.

If Jones can’t play, Wheeler will serve as the backup tackle behind Duane Brown and Brandon Shell.

Wheeler first joined the Seahawks as a member of the practice squad last season. He entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of USC and started 19 games for the Giants in 2017 and 2018.