Steelers rule David DeCastro out for Monday night

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will be back in the pocket for the Steelers on Monday night, but he won’t have right guard David DeCastro blocking for him.

DeCastro missed practice all week with a knee injury and was ruled out by the team on Saturday. Veteran Stefan Wisniewski will replace him and he said earlier this summer that he’s confident that he can handle any job the Steelers need him to do.

“I have learned in my years in the NFL be ready for anything,” said Wisniewski during training camp. “I am capable of being a starter in this league. I think I have proven that. “I have started at left guard for two of the last three Super Bowl champions. Obviously, I am capable of doing that.”

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson missed Thursday’s practice with a foot injury, but was back the last two days and did not get an injury designation. Roethlisberger rested on Saturday and is also ready to go.