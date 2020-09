Getty Images

Texans running back Duke Johnson suffered a sprained ankle on Thursday night against the Chiefs.

Johnson may have to miss next week’s game against the Ravens, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Texans wanted to get Johnson heavily involved in their offense, but he left after just five carries for 14 yards on Thursday night.

Johnson played in all 16 games for the Texans last year and had 83 carries for 410 yards and 44 catches for 410 receiving yards.