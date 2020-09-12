Titans’ Isaiah Wilson arrested for DUI

Getty Images

Titans offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson, the team’s first-round pick in this year’s NFL draft, was arrested overnight for driving under the influence.

According to police records published by AtoZSportsNashville.com, Wilson was arrested at 11:29 p.m., booked at 12:44 a.m. and released on bond at 1:28 a.m. Wilson reportedly took two breath tests and was over the legal limit both times, recording a 0.107 and 0.113.

“We are aware of the situation,” the Titans said in a statement. “This is not conduct that is indicative of the character of our football team and we are working through details on how to proceed.”

Wilson is currently on the NFL’s COVID-19 reserve list, which makes it fair to ask why he was out at all, in addition to asking why he was drinking and driving. Wilson has been on the COVID-19 list twice this offseason. Players can go on the list either because they test positive or because they’ve been exposed to someone who tested positive.

Last month Wilson was given a trespass warning by Tennessee State University police when the university had a strict no-visitors policy on its campus. Coach Mike Vrabel said at the time that he would “stress the importance of good decision making” with Wilson and the team. That message may not have gotten through.