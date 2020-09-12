Vic Beasley, Adoree Jackson among five Titans ruled out for MNF

USA TODAY Sports

Vic Beasley‘s first Titans training camp got off to a delayed start and he’ll also be absent when they start the regular season in Denver on Monday night.

Beasley only came off the non-football injury list last Saturday and has been ruled out of the game with a knee injury. He was limited in practice Thursday and Saturday and didn’t work at all on Friday.

The Titans will also be without another edge defender as Derick Roberson has also been ruled out due to a knee injury. Jadeveon Clowney, Harold Landry and Kamalei Correa are set to play and the Titans could promote someone from the practice squad to round out the group.

Cornerback Adoree Jackson has been ruled out as well. A knee problem led to him going on the injury report Friday and he didn’t practice on Saturday.

Offensive lineman Jamil Douglas (hand) and running back Darrynton Evans (hamstring) are also going to miss the game for Tennessee. Wide receiver Corey Davis (hamstring) is the only player listed as questionable.