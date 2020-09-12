Vic Fangio planning “most primitive test” to see if Courtland Sutton can play Monday

Getty Images

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio knows what he wants to see from wide receiver Courtland Sutton in order for the wideout to get on the field against the Titans.

Sutton sprained the AC joint in his shoulder during a practice this week and he has been listed as questionable for Monday night’s game. Fangio said, via multiple reporters, that he wants to see if Sutton can do 10 jumping jacks before making a call on his status.

Fangion called that the “most primitive test” available and said that Sutton is likelier to play than second-round pick KJ Hamler. The rookie wideout is also listed as questionable because of a hamstring injury.

Von Miller is out for many weeks after hurting his ankle this week and the Broncos Defense will be without linebacker Mark Barron as well. He didn’t practice this week because of a hamstring injury.