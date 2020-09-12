Vikings sign Nate Meadors, promote Hardy Nickerson from practice squad

Getty Images

The Vikings welcomed a pair of new faces to their active roster on Saturday.

The team announced that they have signed defensive back Nate Meadors and that they have promoted linebacker Hardy Nickerson from the practice squad. Nickerson will revert to the practice squad after the game and can make that round trip once more before he would be subject to waivers.

Meadors was also on the practice squad, but signing him to the 53-man roster means that he’ll be staying put or put on waivers after Minnesota faces Green Bay in Week One. He had two tackles in two regular season outings for the Vikings last season and played 13 special teams snaps in the NFC Championship Game.

Nickerson signed with the team in August and joined Meadors as one of their cuts last weekend. He played 37 games for the Bengals over the last three seasons.