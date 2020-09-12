What will Patriots offense look like with Cam Newton? Look to Tim Tebow in Denver

Getty Images

With Tom Brady out and Cam Newton in, the Patriots will be using a much different offense in 2020, because they have a much different quarterback. For now, no one knows what the offense will look like.

A potentially significant clue comes from a decade ago, when Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, then the head coach of the Broncos, traded back into round one to make Tim Tebow a first-round draft pick.

As one source with knowledge of the situation has explained it to PFT, McDaniels developed a specific system in Denver for Tebow. It makes it hard to defend quarterback runs and it opens up the passing game. Also, with proper blocking, the quarterback isn’t put in harm’s way. As the source put it, that could make Cam “scary” in New England.

McDaniels never got to use the offense he designed for Tebow; McDaniels was fired before Tebow became the starter. But the Broncos used it in 2011, and Tebow took the Broncos to the final eight.

Clearly, Cam Newton is a much better quarterback, in all respects, than Tebow. So if that offense worked with Tebow running it and without the man who designed the offense coaching it, what will it do in New England?

The Dolphins (the first victims of Tebowmania in 2011) and the rest of us are about to find out.