49ers lead 13-10 at halftime, watch George Kittle limp off

USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers have 222 yards to 174 for the Cardinals. They had the ball for 17:08 in the first half.

They lead only 13-10.

Worse, the 49ers’ next-to-last play of the first half saw tight end George Kittle limp off. He took a hard hit to his left leg, which got caught underneath Cardinals safety Budda Baker.

Kittle left for the locker room with 30 seconds remaining in the half after Robbie Gould kicked a 24-yard field goal.

San Francisco had one drive end on downs at the Arizona 1-yard line. It also had a punt blocked, which resulted in a one-play, 10-yard touchdown drive for the Cardinals.

The 49ers lead only because Zane Gonzalez missed a 52-yard field goal. He made a 56-yarder on the final play of the first half to draw Arizona within three points heading into the second half.

Jimmy Garoppolo has completed 11 of 16 passes for 170 yards and a touchdown, a 76-yard catch-and-run by Raheem Mostert. Kittle has four catches for 44 yards.

Kyler Murray is 15-for-24 for 118 yards with a touchdown and an interception. His 10-yard scoring toss went to running back Chase Edmonds. DeAndre Hopkins has seven catches for 54 yards.