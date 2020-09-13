Aaron Rodgers: Execution was pretty high on our side

Getty Images

After an offseason that saw the Packers draft a quarterback in the first round and not draft a wide receiver at all, there were plenty of people waiting to see how Aaron Rodgers would kick off the year against the Vikings.

Rodgers said that playing in front of no fans at U.S. Bank Stadium was “one of the strangest experiences” of his life, but it seemed to suit him fine on the field. Rodgers was 32-of-44 for 364 yards and four touchdowns in a 43-34 victory over their NFC North rivals.

Rodgers said, via Lily Zhao of WITI, that “execution was pretty high on our side” when discussing the performance of the offense against the Vikings. He added that he felt like he was “in it from the start” and the results will make everyone around the team happy.

It’s the fifth time that Rodgers has thrown for at least 350 yards and at least four touchdowns without throwing an interception. That’s the kind of strange experience that the Packers will sign up for a few more times.