Posted by Josh Alper on September 13, 2020, 6:04 PM EDT
Getty Images

After an offseason that saw the Packers draft a quarterback in the first round and not draft a wide receiver at all, there were plenty of people waiting to see how Aaron Rodgers would kick off the year against the Vikings.

Rodgers said that playing in front of no fans at U.S. Bank Stadium was “one of the strangest experiences” of his life, but it seemed to suit him fine on the field. Rodgers was 32-of-44 for 364 yards and four touchdowns in a 43-34 victory over their NFC North rivals.

Rodgers said, via Lily Zhao of WITI, that “execution was pretty high on our side” when discussing the performance of the offense against the Vikings. He added that he felt like he was “in it from the start” and the results will make everyone around the team happy.

It’s the fifth time that Rodgers has thrown for at least 350 yards and at least four touchdowns without throwing an interception. That’s the kind of strange experience that the Packers will sign up for a few more times.

15 responses to “Aaron Rodgers: Execution was pretty high on our side

  2. When young corners make an old declining QB look good and have a day for a fifth time most HOFers have triple that you know they have a long way to go and alot to learn.

  3. No opposing crowd. It was a practice.

    Don’t get me wrong the Vikings never showed, but the product on the field without full stadiums is as bad as WWE’s presentation.

    Put an * on the year. This isn’t football.

  5. Mike Zimmer is the Kirk Cousins of coaching. Any franchise with both of these guys has zero chance to win a Lombardi.

  6. The Vikings were exposed. Maybe 4 wins this year. And that’s if the other teams lose their starting QB and half their defense.

  7. cheeseisfattening says:
    September 13, 2020 at 6:10 pm

    When young corners make an old declining QB look good and have a day for a fifth time most HOFers have triple that you know they have a long way to go and alot to learn.

    +++++

    Young corners have a long way to go. Crisper.

  8. MNGoon is right. There should be an asterisk on this season. The kind that says a team overcame adversity the likes of which this nation hasn’t seen since WW2 when players were leaving the game to serve in the military. The kind that says a team deserves that much more in the way of props and respect for persevering through these strange, difficult times. This IS football. Football has always been about toughness and perseverance. This year, more so than arguably ever. The team that earns that asterisk of honor should brandish it with pride.

  9. Rodgers seemed to be more focused, but you could still see a tad of his wild side. I think he will be just fine after he settles in. How scary is that?

  10. No fans: no real season. This is all preseason. I call it a fake season with no real meaning just like the preseason.

  11. cheeseisfattening says:
    September 13, 2020 at 6:10 pm
    When young corners make an old declining QB look good and have a day for a fifth time most HOFers have triple that you know they have a long way to go and alot to learn.
    _______________________________________—
    Umm, triple that would be 1100 yards and 12 touchdowns. When you say something that stupid expect to be called on it.

  13. Well this is certainly odd since Zim is such a defensive genius, Rodgers is declining and the Packer’s overachieved last year. Huh.

  14. As a Vikings fan, that was hard to watch. I don’t think I have ever seen the defense play that bad under Zimmer. No pass rush, no chance. Also, why the hell do any teams use prevent defense? We almost came back because of it lol.

  15. Rodgers torched Minn,…….
    Zimmer is in for a long season if he can’t button up that secondary.
    On the otherhand,… the Packers looked good but there’s some work to be done.
    Nice to see the D hold Cook to 50 yds.

