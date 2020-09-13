Adam Gase mad at himself for not pulling injured Le’Veon Bell sooner

Getty Images

Jets running back Le'Veon Bell was at odds with head coach Adam Gase after Gase pulled him from a scrimmage this summer.

Gase said Bell’s hamstring was tight, Bell said it was fine and the two men said that they put the issue to rest a few days later. Bell’s hamstring is front and center once again, however.

Bell left Sunday’s 27-17 loss to the Bills in the second half with a hamstring injury that he appeared to suffer while making a 30-yard catch in the first half. Bell grabbed at his hamstring, but remained in the game until the Jets pulled him in the third quarter.

After the game, Gase said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, that he was “mad at myself” for not pulling Bell out of the game when he was initially injured. He didn’t have an update as to the severity of the injury, but Frank Gore may be in line for his first Jets start in Week Two against the 49ers.