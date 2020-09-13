Adrian Peterson to D’Andre Swift: Don’t let drop linger

Getty Images

The Lions blew a 23-6 lead in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 27-23 loss to the Bears, but they had a chance to win before time expired.

Their best shot at pulling out the victory came on a pass from Matthew Stafford to rookie running back D'Andre Swift in the end zone. Swift couldn’t make the catch and the game ended after another incompletion.

Head coach Matt Patricia walked up the tunnel with his arm around the second-round pick and veteran Adrian Peterson shared his message to his backfield mate.

“I just pulled him to the side and told him, ‘Hey, it’s all about how you respond to this. Don’t let this get you down,'” Peterson said, via the team’s website. “I can imagine how he feels in that situation, how he must feel. But at the end of the day, what he showed me today, is that he’s going to be able to help us. He’s going to win games for us going into the season. Just keep your head up, man. We have 15 more, and at the end of the day, do not let this bother you. Do not let this linger.”

Stafford noted his own turnover while saying that there were “so many plays in this game that caused it to go the way that it went.” After losing eight times when leading or tied in the fourth quarter last season, the Lions need to find a way to eliminate all of those plays in the future.