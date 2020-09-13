Bears to have Montgomery, Patterson against Lions without Okudah

Getty Images

The Bears take on the Lions today in Detroit, and the injury situation appears to be better for the Bears than for the Lions.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that two key members of the Bears who were listed as questionable, running back David Montgomery and wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson, are both good to go today.

But Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah, also listed as questionable, is not expected to play today because of a hamstring injury. The Lions selected Okudah with the third overall pick in the draft, and not having him will be a big disappointment in Detroit.

The Bears have swept the Lions two years in a row, but today the Lions are 2.5-point favorites.