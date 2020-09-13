Big day for Josh Allen propels Bills to win over Jets

Getty Images

The bad news for Bills quarterback Josh Allen on Sunday was that he lost a pair of fumbles.

The good news was almost everything else that happened for the the third-year starter. Allen set a career high with 312 passing yards, threw for two scores and ran for another in a 27-17 Bills win.

Allen was 33-of-46 on his way to his new yardage milestone and showed a strong connection with wide receiver Stefon Diggs in their first game together since Diggs joined the team in an offseason trade. Diggs finished with eight catches and eight players caught passes from Allen over the course of the afternoon.

The quarterback also led the team with 12 carries for 59 yards in what looked like the kind of outing the Bills would sign up for on a weekly basis if the fumbles weren’t a part of it.

Jets head coach Adam Gase probably won’t be signing up for more of the same. The Jets Offense was pathetic to start the game and never caught fire until garbage time. Their touchdowns came when Jamison Crowder broke a short pass for a 69-yard score and on a two-yard Josh Adams run that cut their deficit to 10 points with 54 seconds left in the game.

Sam Darnold threw an interception, tight end Chris Herndon fumbled and running back Le'Veon Bell left with a hamstring injury to add injury to the insults the Bills heaped upon them. They also committed nine penalties for nine yards and will have to hope for a better day against the 49ers in Week Two.

The Bills will be on the road for the first time and they’ll look to go 2-0 in the AFC East by beating the Dolphins.