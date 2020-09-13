Bills race out to 21-0 lead

Getty Images

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane wants to see his team win the AFC East this season.

They’re off to a good start on making that happen. The Bills have scored touchdowns on three straight drives after a Josh Allen fumble and they lead the Jets 21-0 with just under seven minutes to play in the first half.

Allen threw for two of the scores and ran for the first one to open the scoring in the first quarter. He hit rookie Zack Moss for the first score and the second came on a short flip that wide receiver John Brown took for 17 yards.

Allen is 16-of-20 for 143 yards overall. He’s hit offseason acquisition Stefon Diggs four times for 32 yards and he’s also run for 46 yards.

Sam Darnold, who went ahead of Allen in the first round of the 2018 draft, hasn’t had nearly as much fun. The Jets have one first down over three possessions.