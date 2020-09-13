Brandon Carr active for Cowboys tonight

Getty Images

The Cowboys promoted practice squad defensive back Brandon Carr for tonight’s game against the Rams.

Carr will play his 193rd consecutive game, taking the place of Jourdan Lewis (ankle). The Cowboys already had ruled out Lewis.

Carr has started all 192 games in his career, the longest active streak by a defensive player in the NFL.

The Cowboys’ other inactives are quarterback Ben DiNucci, offensive guard Connor McGovern, tight end Sean McKeon, defensive back Reggie Robinson and linebacker Luke Gifford.

The Rams’ inactives are center Brian Allen, running back Raymond Calais, receiver Trishton Jackson, tight end Brycen Hopkins, offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum and defensive lineman Eric Banks.