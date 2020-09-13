Brett Hundley inactive for Cardinals, leaving Chris Streveler as backup QB

Getty Images

The Cardinals had a mild surprise to their inactive list, but if all goes as planned for them, nobody will notice.

The team made veteran quarterback Brett Hundley inactive, leaving Chris Streveler as the backup to Kyler Murray for Sunday’s game. Streveler was a signee from the Canadian Football League and also can, and probably will, play special teams.

Rookie running back Eno Benjamin is inactive. Running back D.J. Foster, who was elevated from the practice squad, is active.

The Cardinals’ other inactives besides Benjamin and Hundley are offensive lineman Josh Jones, offensive lineman Josh Miles and safety Deionte Thompson.

49ers running back Tevin Coleman is active.

There was some concern for Coleman, who has a sickle cell trait, with the air quality index what it is in northern California. Coleman missed practice Friday as a precaution.

The 49ers’ inactives are receiver Brandon Aiyuk (hamstring), cornerback Jason Verrett (hamstring), quarterback C.J. Beathard, linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, center Ben Garland and defensive lineman Kentavius Street.