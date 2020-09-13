Brian Flores on DeVante Parker hamstring: We’ll see what it looks like Monday

Getty Images

Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker got off to a good start in Sunday’s game against the Patriots, but he wasn’t available to finish the contest.

Parker sat out the second half of the game after catching four passes for 47 yards in the early part of the contest. Parker has been dealing with a hamstring injury and Dolphins head coach Brian Flores didn’t speculate on the wideout’s condition when he spoke to reporters after the game.

“He’s in there,” Flores said. “We’ll take a look at him over the course of the week. I don’t have a status update. Obviously he didn’t return, so we’ll see what it looks like tomorrow and in the coming days.”

Parker led the Dolphins in catches and yards despite missing much of the game, which underscores his importance to the offense in Miami.