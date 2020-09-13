Browns have two turnovers as Ravens lead 10-6

The Browns’ first two possessions ended in turnovers. The Ravens’ first two possessions ended in scores.
Cleveland, though, got back in it on its third possession.
The Ravens lead 10-6, having gone 49 yards for a touchdown and 3 yards for a field goal. The Browns special teams have botched a fake punt, fumbling the ball away, and missed an extra point.
Baker Mayfield went 2-for-5 for 11 yards and an interception on the first two possessions. Marlon Humphrey picked the Browns quarterback on a pass thrown behind KhaDarel Hodge and returned it 8 yards.
It set up the Ravens’ first touchdown, a 5-yard touchdown pass from Lamar Jackson to tight end Mark Andrews. Replay upheld the touchdown.
The Browns went three-and-out on their second possession but tried a fake punt on fourth-and-four from their own 31. It resulted in a Jamie Gillan fumble that the Ravens recovered to set up a Justin Tucker field goal.
The Browns, though, went 75 yards in six plays on their third possession with Mayfield finding David Njoku for a 1-yard touchdown. Austin Seibert‘s extra point hit the left upright.