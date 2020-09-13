Browns have two turnovers as Ravens lead 10-6

Getty Images

The Browns’ first two possessions ended in turnovers. The Ravens’ first two possessions ended in scores.

Cleveland, though, got back in it on its third possession.

The Ravens lead 10-6, having gone 49 yards for a touchdown and 3 yards for a field goal. The Browns special teams have botched a fake punt, fumbling the ball away, and missed an extra point.

Baker Mayfield went 2-for-5 for 11 yards and an interception on the first two possessions. Marlon Humphrey picked the Browns quarterback on a pass thrown behind KhaDarel Hodge and returned it 8 yards.

It set up the Ravens’ first touchdown, a 5-yard touchdown pass from Lamar Jackson to tight end Mark Andrews. Replay upheld the touchdown.

The Browns went three-and-out on their second possession but tried a fake punt on fourth-and-four from their own 31. It resulted in a Jamie Gillan fumble that the Ravens recovered to set up a Justin Tucker field goal.

The Browns, though, went 75 yards in six plays on their third possession with Mayfield finding David Njoku for a 1-yard touchdown. Austin Seibert‘s extra point hit the left upright.