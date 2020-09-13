Cam Newton doesn’t want to dwell on postgame scrum with Dolphins

Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton got into it with a couple of members of the Dolphins on his way off the field after piloting New England to a 21-11 home win.

Newton and Dolphins linebackers Elandon Roberts and Kyle Van Noy were going back and forth as other Patriots players tried to help the quarterback off the field without further incident.

After the game, Newton said that it was a “competitive game” and that the Dolphins players were trying to grab his chain, which “kind of got under my skin” as the game came to an end. Newton also said he wanted to focus on other things.

“I don’t want to be selfish to kinda focus and dwell on that,” Newton said.

Newton would probably prefer to dwell on his 75 rushing yards, two rushing touchdowns and 16 completions on 19 attempts in his first game as a member of the team. He’ll try to do it again in Seattle in Week Two.