Cam Newton notches first touchdown of Patriots season

Getty Images

Cam Newton has found the end zone for the first time as a member of the Patriots.

Newton ran four yards for a touchdown that put his new team up 7-0 on the Dolphins early in the second quarter.

The touchdown run was the fourth time that Newton has run the ball so far on Sunday afternoon. He’s shown no signs of having an issue with his surgically repaired foot as he has picked up 26 yards on those carries.

The Patriots dialed his number on third-and-five to start the second quarter and Newton picked up seven yards on a shotgun draw to keep the drive going.

Newton has also gone 4-of-5 for 47 yards through the air, including a 25-yard pickup for tight end Ryan Izzo. He’s also been sacked once in his first game action since the second week of last season.