Cardinals get blocked punt, fourth-down stop of 49ers to stay close

USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals had only two first downs and 44 yards in the first quarter. Yet, they are hanging with the 49ers.

Arizona’s Ezekiel Turner blocked a punt by Mitch Wishnowsky, and Dennis Gardeck advanced it 5 yards to the San Francisco 10. Kyler Murray threw a 10-yard pass to Chase Edmonds on the ensuing play, cutting the 49ers lead to 10-7.

The 49ers got on the doorstep again, but after a Chandler Jones sack of Jimmy Garoppolo on second down, they ended up facing a fourth-and-goal from the Arizona 1.

Raheem Mostert ran up the middle, but Devon Kennard and De'Vondre Campbell stood him up for no gain. The 49ers challenged the ruling on the field, but replay upheld the call.

The Cardinals got in field goal range, with a chance to tie the game at 10, but Zane Gonzalez‘s 52-yard try was wide right.

The 49ers remain in the lead, 10-7.