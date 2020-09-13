Chargers draw even on Joshua Kelley’s first NFL TD

Getty Images

The first overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft scored the first touchdown of the day in Cincinnati and the second came from a fourth-round pick.

Chargers running back Joshua Kelley scored on a five-yard run in the fourth quarter. The score made it 13-13 with just over 12 minutes left to play in the game.

Kelley has eight carries for 49 yards in his debut and Austin Ekeler has posted 83 yards on 17 carries as the Chargers have tried to grind it out against the Bengals Defense. That has been a mixed bag, but they are in position to pull out a road win to kick off the season.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, the aforementioned first overall pick, will have something to say about that, however.