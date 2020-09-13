Chargers LB Drue Tranquill carted off with ankle injury

Getty Images

The Chargers lost a linebacker early in Sunday’s game against the Bengals.

Drue Tranquill had to be carted off the field after injuring his ankle in the first quarter. Closeups of Tranquill’s suggest it’s a serious injury for the 2019 fourth-round pick and the squeamish should probably resist looking for them.

Tranquill had 75 tackles in 13 games during his rookie season. He had one tackle on Sunday.

The Chargers and the Bengals have both punted twice in the early part of the game. First overall pick Joe Burrow opened the game with a completion to Joe Mixon and is 5-of-6 overall, but took a sack from Jerry Tillery that kept the Bengals from getting anything going on their second possession.