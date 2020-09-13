Colin Kaepernick: Eric Reid is being blackballed by the NFL

Getty Images

At a time when many still believe the NFL is blackballing quarterback Colin Kaepernick, Kaepernick believes another player is being blackballed: Former 49ers teammate Eric Reid.

“While the NFL runs propaganda about how they care about Black Life, they are still actively blackballing Eric Reid . . . for fighting for the Black community,” Kaepernick said Sunday on Twitter. “Eric set 2 franchise records last year, and is one of the best defensive players in the league.”

Specifically, Reid set the Carolina record for most tackles by a safety and most sacks by a safety.

He has gotten no sniffs in free agency. The best argument against the notion that he’s being blackballed is that he spent 13 games in 2018 and all of 2019 with the Panthers. Still, the Panthers were the only team willing to sign Reid; now, no one is.

The former first-round pick is still only 28 years old, and he presumably still can play at a high level. Whatever the reason, Reid (and Kaepernick) remain on the outside looking in.