Cowboys have late chances but fall short as Rams hold on for 20-17 win

Getty Images

The Cowboys had a chance to tie the Rams with 11:46 remaining in the fourth quarter. But facing a fourth-and-three from the Rams 11, Mike McCarthy decided to go for it.

Rookie receiver CeeDee Lamb made a rookie mistake, failing to run a route beyond the sticks, and rookie safety Jordan Fuller made the play of the game. Fuller’s tackle on Lamb after a 2-yard gain ended the Cowboys’ closest chance to tie or win the game.

The Cowboys had another near miss with 21 seconds remaining, but Michael Gallup‘s 47-yard catch to the Los Angeles 19 was negated by a questionable offensive pass interference call on Gallup against cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

The Rams held on for a 20-17 victory in the opening of SoFi Stadium.

Malcolm Brown, replacing Todd Gurley whom the Rams cut in the offseason, ran for two touchdowns. He scored on a 1-yard run on the Rams’ opening drive and added a 2-yarder in the third quarter that proved the game-winner. Brown had 18 carries for 79 yards and three catches for 31 yards.

After a shaky start, Rams rookie kicker Samuel Sloman made field goals of 35 and 31 yards. He missed a 29-yarder.

The Rams outgained the Cowboys 422 to 380.

Jared Goff completed 20 of 31 passes for 275 yards and an interception. Robert Woods caught six passes for 105 yards.

Prescott went 25-of-39 for 266 yards and a touchdown. Ezekiel Elliott caught a 19-yard touchdown and ran for a 1-yard touchdown, gaining 96 yards on 22 carries and adding 31 yards on three catches. Amari Cooper had 10 catches for 81 yards.

Aaron Donald had four tackles, a sack and four quarterback hits.