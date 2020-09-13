Cowboys lead 14-13 on Ezekiel Elliott’s touchdown late in first half

Getty Images

It seems like the Rams should have the lead, but they don’t.

Ezekiel Elliott scored his second touchdown of the night, and his 1-yard run with 17 seconds left in the first half has given the Cowboys a 14-13 halftime lead.

The Rams opened with a seven-play, 75-yard drive that ended on a 1-yard touchdown run by Malcolm Brown. The Cowboys answered with an eight-play, 80-yard drive after Rams rookie Samuel Sloman missed a 29-yard field goal, tying it on a 19-yard touchdown catch-and-run by Elliott on a pass from Dak Prescott.

Sloman kicked two second quarter field goals after Rams drives stalled in Dallas territory to lead 13-7 before Elliott’s rushing touchdown. The Rams did not punt in the first half.

The Cowboys punted on their first possession, and Greg Zuerlein, who left the Rams for the Cowboys this season, missed a 53-yard field goal wide right in the second quarter.

The Rams have outgained the Cowboys 256 to 241.

Jared Goff has completed 12 of 19 passes for 168 yards, while Prescott is 15-of-18 for 187 yards and a touchdown.

Cowboys rookie receiver CeeDee Lamb has four catches for 57 yards. Robert Woods leads the Rams with four catches for 65 yards.

Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald has one sack.

Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin is questionable to return with a knee injury, which occurred on a non-contact play. Backup tackle Cam Erving was hurt on a special teams play, leaving the Cowboys short-handed at the position behind starters Tyron Smith and Terence Steele.

Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is out with a collarbone injury.