Cowboys starting rookie Terence Steele at right tackle

Getty Images

The Cowboys’ depth chart lists veteran Cameron Erving as the starter at right tackle with starter La'el Collins on injured reserve. But Erving, a former first-round choice of the Browns who has made 42 career starts, won’t start Sunday night.

Neither will Brandon Knight, who appeared in seven games with one start last season for the Cowboys.

The Cowboys instead are turning to Terence Steele.

If you’ve never heard of Steele, you’re not alone.

He is an undrafted rookie free agent out of Texas Tech. Steele’s last snap in a game came with the Red Raiders at Texas on Nov. 29, 2019.

“I just gotta respect his body of work,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said on the 105.3 The Fan pregame show. “He has just done a really good job. He has progressed steadily through camp. He caught our eye early. He has earned this opportunity.”