D.J. Reader exits on cart, Bengals up 13-6

Defensive tackle D.J. Reader‘s first game with the Bengals may have come to an early end on Sunday.

Reader went down after a three-yard gain by Chargers running back Austin Ekeler and stayed down as trainers came to have a look at him. Those trainers called for a cart and Reader is now being looked at in the back by members of the medical staff.

Reader signed a four-year, $53 million contract with the Bengals in free agency this offseason. He had four tackles before his injury.

Another free agent signing is also out for the Bengals. Guard Xavier Su'a-Filo is questionable to return with an ankle injury.

The injury came just before the end of the third quarter in Cincinnati. The Bengals kicked a pair of field goals to stretch their lead to 13-6, but the Chargers are on the move as the fourth quarter gets underway.

UPDATE 6:38 p.m. ET: Per the CBS broadcast, Reader is having cramps and is expected to return.