Dalvin Cook cashes in, then finds end zone

Getty Images

The Vikings are already getting a return on their Dalvin Cook investment.

The newly rich running back just scored a short touchdown, giving the Vikings a 7-3 lead over the Packers.

Cook’s new five-year, $63 million extension came on Saturday, and he did what he’s done so often on Minnesota’s first possession.

Both teams are moving the ball in a strangely quiet U.S. Bank Stadium, with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers hitting 10-of-12 passes int he first quarter, and driving as they went into the second quarter.