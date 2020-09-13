Demario Davis signed three-year extension with Saints

Getty Images

There was some breaking news about Saints linebacker Demario Davis while Davis was playing against the Buccaneers in New Orleans on Sunday afternoon.

Erin Andrews of FOX Sports reported during the broadcast that Davis signed a three-year extension with the team on Saturday night. Per multiple reports, it is a $27 million deal for Davis with around $18 million in guaranteed money.

Davis signed a three-year deal with the Saints before the 2018 season and has been an integral part of the team’s defense. He has 221 tackles, nine sacks, two forced fumbles, an interception and a fumble recovery while playing in every game over the last two years. He has another 29 tackles and an interception in the postseason.

The Saints also signed running back Alvin Kamara to an extension just before the start of the regular season, which gave them plenty of reason to celebrate well before they started on what’s looking like a win over their NFC South rivals.