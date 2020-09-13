Devin Singletary “lined up everywhere” in camp

Getty Images

During training camp, most NFL teams clamped down on beat writers writers about certain things happening on the beat. The Bills took the situation seriously enough that they shut down their own in-house reporter-employee for saying too much.

Now that the season is here, the muzzle is off, apparently.

Kim Jones of NFL Network reports that Bills running back Devin Singletary “lined up everywhere” during training camp.

A rookie in 2019, Singletary had 775 yards rushing and 194 yards receiving in 12 games. Last year, he shared the load with Frank Gore. This year, the other option is rookie Zack Moss, a third-round pick from Utah.