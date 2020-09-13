Drew Brees breaks career pass attempts record

Getty Images

Drew Brees has another record, and got his team on the board.

The Saints quarterback broke Brett Favre’s record for pass attempts (10,169) early in the second quarter of their game against the Buccaneers.

Brees already owns the records for passing touchdowns and passing yards (among others), so this one’s a testament to longevity for the 41-year-old quarterback.

He tied the game with a screen pass for a touchdown to Alvin Kamara, and Kamara followed by rushing for his second touchdown of the day, as they took a 14-7 lead.