Eagles leading Washington 17-7 at halftime

The defense of Washington has not made life easy on Carson Wentz and his offense.

Washington has four sacks of Wentz, including one by rookie Chase Young, and Fabian Moreau has intercepted Wentz.

But Dwayne Haskins is struggling, which is why the Eagles are rolling, holding a 17-7 lead at halftime. Haskins is 7-for-16 for 76 yards.

He did throw a 6-yard touchdown to Logan Thomas with 40 seconds left in the first half to complete a six-play, 45-yard drive that followed Moreau’s interception.

Wentz is 14-of-22 for 182 yards with two touchdowns and the interception. He has scoring throws to tight ends Dallas Goedert and Zach Ertz.