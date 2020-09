USA TODAY Sports

Carson Wentz loves his tight ends.

On the Eagles’ first drive of 2020, Wentz connected with Dallas Goedert for two passes and 28 yards. He then found Zach Ertz for a 5-yard touchdown.

Wentz went 4-for-4 for 52 yards and the score, with DeSean Jackson getting a 19-yard reception.

The Eagles drive went 62 yards in six plays.

Washington went three-and-out on its first drive. Dwayne Haskins missed on his first pass.