Gardner Minshew: Sunday’s win just a f—–g glimpse of what we can do

Getty Images

Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew said he was “not going to let that crap happen” when asked about the Jaguars tanking the 2020 season and his actions on Sunday backed up those words.

Minshew went 19-of-20 for 173 yards and three touchdowns on the way to a 27-20 win over the Colts that flew in the face of the general consensus of the way the game would go down. In a video from the team’s locker room, Minshew told his teammates that he feels that Sunday’s performance was just a taste of what the team is capable of doing.

“That just shows what we can do right there,” Minshew said. “That’s just a f—–g glimpse. We ain’t even scratching the f—–g surface yet. Do not be satisfied with 1-0. We got another division game coming up so bring it this week in practice. Iron sharpens iron.”

The Jaguars have parted ways with a lot of veteran players since Minshew came to Jacksonville, but the team may not be lacking for leadership based on what he showed on and off the field