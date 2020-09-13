George Kittle back on field for second half

Getty Images

The 49ers got good news to open the second half: Star tight end George Kittle returned to the field.

Kittle limped off on the next-to-last 49ers’ play of the first half. His left leg got trapped underneath Cardinals safety Budda Baker on an incompletion.

He has four catches for 44 yards.

The Cardinals have lost center Mason Cole. He limped to the locker room.

Cole has hamstring tightness and is questionable to return, according to the network broadcast.

Lamont Gaillard has replaced Cole.

The Cardinals trail 13-10 only because Zane Gonzalez has missed two (long) field goals. He missed a 52-yarder wide right in the first half and a 49-yarder wide right on the first possession of the second half.