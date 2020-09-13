George Kittle says his leg feels fantastic

Getty Images

49ers tight end George Kittle didn’t have his best game in Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals, but the fact that he said that he avoided a serious injury counts as a silver lining.

Kittle went to the locker room ahead of the rest of the Niners at the end of the first half after suffering a leg injury. Kittle returned to action after the break, but didn’t catch any passes in the second half after grabbing four balls in the first half.

Kittle said he feels “fantastic” after the game while head coach Kyle Shanahan said the team will find out more on Monday.

“I know he went out with a lower leg injury,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “They don’t get into specifics with me. At halftime, he told me he was good to go, so he returned. I’m sure we’ll find out a little bit more tomorrow morning when he comes in.”

The 49ers will be in New Jersey to face the Jets in Week Two and will then stay at the Greenbrier in West Virginia before returning to MetLife Stadium to meet the Giants in Week Three.