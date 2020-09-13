Jamie Collins ejected from his first game as a Lion

USA Today

The Lions signed linebacker Jamie Collins this offseason because they wanted some veteran leadership from a player who had previously played under coach Matt Patricia in New England. The results from Collins’ first game as a Lion were not impressive.

Collins was ejected in the second quarter for making contact with the referee.

It appeared that Collins was trying to demonstrate that he had been blocked illegally, and making that demonstration by sticking the crown of his helmet into the referee’s chest. Obviously, that’s not the way to get the message across.

The Lions’ defense has largely held the Bears’ offense in check so far, but losing Collins will hurt. The score is 3-3 in the second quarter.