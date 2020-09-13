Jarrett Stidham inactive for Patriots

Getty Images

There was a point this offseason when it looked like Jarrett Stidham was the favorite to be the Patriots quarterback against the Dolphins in Week One, but Cam Newton‘s arrival as a free agent changed the outlook in New England.

Newton will be starting against Miami and Stidham won’t be in uniform. The Patriots put Stidham on their inactive list for the season opener.

Stidham did have a hip injury during training camp, but he wasn’t on the team’s injury report on Friday. That suggests the Patriots feel that Brian Hoyer is the better choice to pilot the offense in the event anything happens to knock Newton out of Sunday’s game.

Tackle Korey Cunningham, tight end Dalton Keene, linebacker Cassh Maluia, and linebacker Josh Uche are also inactive for New England.