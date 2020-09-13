Jets lose Blake Cashman to groin injury

Getty Images

The Jets are down another inside linebacker.

Blake Cashman exited Sunday’s game against the Bills in the first quarter with a groin injury. His return is considered doubtful.

Cashman started the game alongside Neville Hewitt for the Jets. The team saw C.J. Mosley opt out of playing the 2002 season in August and Avery Williamson is inactive on Sunday with a hamstring injury.

Cashman’s injury came one play before Jets safety Marcus Maye stripped Bills quarterback Josh Allen of the ball during a run. Safety Bradley McDougald recovered, but the Jets went three-and-out for the second straight time to keep the game scoreless.

It’s the 24th time that Allen has fumbled since entering the NFL.