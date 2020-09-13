Joe Burrow finds the end zone to put Bengals up 7-0

Getty Images

Joe Burrow got drafted first overall by the Bengals because of what he did with his arm at LSU, but his first touchdown as an NFL quarterback came on the ground.

Burrow followed a good block by Trey Hopkins and sprinted 23 yards for a touchdown on a quarterback draw in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Chargers. That interrupted a run of punts by both teams and staked the Bengals to a 7-0 lead.

Burrow is 6-of-10 for 39 yards through the air, including a 13-yarder to A.J. Green that helped set up his touchdown run.

Tyrod Taylor has opened his first Chargers start with five incompletions on seven throws en route to three punts.